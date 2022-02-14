Tree House Foods plans for more price hikes to offset higher costs

Tree House Foods (NYSE:THS) said a 1% drop in revenue during Q4 was primarily driven by unfavorable volume/mix excluding acquisitions due to supply chain disruption, which challenged the company's ability to meet demand.

Gross profit as a percentage fell to 14.7% from 19.4% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to supply chain disruption causing increased labor costs and supply shortages, commodity inflation, which was partially offset by favorable pricing actions to recover commodity and freight cost inflation, and unfavorable channel mix from increased food-away-from-home demand. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales

The company said pricing was offset by lower service levels driven by industry-wide labor and supply chain disruption. TreeHouse Foods (THS) said it is investing in the resiliency of its network to improve staffing, supply chain and operations and is prepared to recover further inflation, as necessary, through pricing actions and continuous improvement initiatives in 2022.

Looking ahead, adjusted EBITDA improvement is expected as the year progresses due to additional pricing to offset inflation that will be effected at the end of the first quarter, and as THS better mitigates the impact of labor and supply chain disruption to improve both volume and profitability.

CEO update: "As our Board's strategic review continues to progress, we continue to believe there is significant opportunity to drive long-term sustainable growth across private label."

Shares of TreeHouse Foods (THS) were unchanged in the premarket session following the Q4 earnings release.