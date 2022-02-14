SPAC Northern Lights Acquisition to buy Safe Habor for $185M
Feb. 14, 2022
- Blank-check company Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) has signed a definitive business combination agreement that will result in Northern Lights' acquisition of cannabis-focused financial services firm Safe Harbor from a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union, a Colorado-chartered credit union based in Arvada, Colorado for a total of $185M, of which $70M will be paid in cash and $115M in shares of Northern Lights Class A common stock.
- The estimated post-transaction equity value of the post-closing company will be $327M with a fully committed $60M PIPE from leading institutional investors.
- Safe Harbor provides financing and banking services to cannabis, hemp and CBD businesses as well as other operators in the industry and is one of the first cannabis-focused commercial lending platforms with an actionable pipeline of over $300 million in near term opportunities with proven multi-state and single-state operators.
- The combined company will be led by by Sundie Seefried, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Harbor.