Koninklijke KPN is a catalyst call buy idea at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assigned a catalyst call buy idea on Koninklijke KPN N.V. (OTCPK:KKPNF) on Monday morning.

The firm turned bullish after weighing KPN's ability to use pricing to offset cost headwinds.

Analyst Keval Khiroya: "KPN has put itself on a path of growing revenues and cash returns, whilst also offering exposure to one of the best FTTH stories in the sector. Investors can look to the following near-term events: 1) We believe KPN is well positioned to announce price rises in Q2. As detailed in today's Telco Tariff Tracker report, the Dutch market fundamentals look attractive. 2) We expect continued revenue, EBITDA and FCF growth, with Q1 results also having support from an easier comparable. 3) Cash returns are attractive and we expect 7-8% cash returns annually, with potential upside to 10% if KPN moves closer to its leverage ceiling. Beyond this, at a time when infrastructure remains an important theme in the sector, we believe KPN has an excellent FTTH story, with retail upside and limited overbuild risks in wholesale."

