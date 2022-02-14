Apollo Global Investment (NYSE:APO) funds and clients will invest $1.4B in Aldar Properties PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer and manager, marking Apollo's latest commitment to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

Apollo (APO) will take a director minority stake in Aldar Investment Properties with a $400M equity investment, will invest $500M in a land joint venture, and invest $500M of perpetual subordinated notes issued by Aldar Investment Properties, representing the region's largest-ever corporate hybrid private placement.

The transaction comes after social and economic reforms have been implemented by the Abu Dhabi Government that have made the emirate more attractive to institutional and international investors, the companies said.

It also follows Apollo's (APO) 2020 strategic partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, as well as a long-term joint venture with ADNOC, in which Apollo funds and clients led a $2.7B investment in a real estate joint venture.

The transaction is expected go close by the end of Q1 2022. Aldar plans to use the proceeds for its growth agenda as it seeks to accelerate deployment of capital across its pipeline of development and value investment opportunities.

The company's didn't give a percentage amount for Apollo's equity stake in Aldar, but said the investment will be made at its net asset value.

In July 2020, Apollo (APO) formed a new origination platform, anchored by UAE's Mubadala Investment as a partner, to target transactions of ~$1B.