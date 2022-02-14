Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) confirms Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) plans to idle all operations at Northshore Mining from this spring to at least fall 2022; units plunged 27.5% on Friday when the steelmaker mentioned it during its earnings conference call.

Cleveland-Cliffs will idle the Silver Bay pellet plant and the Babbitt mine as the company moves production of direct reduced grade pellets to its Minorca mine in Virginia, Minn.; Northshore produced 3.8M long tons of iron ore pellets in 2020.

"Because we are now able to produce (direct-reduced) grade pellets at Minorca, and mainly due to the ridiculous royalty structure we have in place with the Mesabi Trust, we will be idling all production at our Northshore Mine... no production, no shipments, no royalty payments," Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said on the call.

Mesabi said Cleveland-Cliffs "has not recently requested any changes to the Mesabi Trust royalty structure, which is governed by a 1989 royalty agreement, and Cliffs has historically failed to engage in meaningful negotiations requested by Mesabi Trust to address the interpretations of the royalty structure."

Cleveland-Cliffs fell nearly 10% on Friday after Q4 earnings and revenues missed expectations.