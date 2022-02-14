Clever Leaves expands Cannatrek partnership with $3.6M deal

Feb. 14, 2022 7:25 AM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) has broadened its collaboration with the Australian medical cannabis company Cannatrek after the duo agreed to a new supply deal.
  • The two-year, take-or-pay basis supply agreement includes high-THC flower from Portugal, Clever Leaves (CLVR) announced on Monday.
  • Licensed to cater to the Australian medical cannabis patients, Cannatrek has been offering 10% and 20% CBD oral solutions sourced by Clever Leaves since 2020 from Colombia.
  • The new partnership for a strain of high-THC flower will further strengthen “its proposition as a B2B supplier capable of providing both pharmaceutical extracted and dry flower products,” the company said.
  • Read: Last October, Clever Leaves (CLVR) announced a partnership with Pharmalab PHL Laboratories in Colombia to supply pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid formulations for distribution in the country.
