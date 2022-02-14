Zurn Water Solutions and Elkay Manufacturing to combine in all-stock transaction

  • Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) trades 3% higher premarket after it reached a definitive agreement with Illinois-headquartered Elkay Manufacturing to combine the businesses in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.56B; Elkay is a highly attractive and growing commercial drinking water solutions business.
  • Under transaction terms, Elkay shareholders will receive up to 52.5M Zurn shares; transaction value represents 14.2x its forecasted 2022 adj. EBITDA, or 9.8x after factoring in forecasted run-rate cost synergies.
  • On transaction completion, Zurn Water Solutions shareholders will own ~71% and Elkay shareholders will own the remaining of the combined and newly named company – Zurn Elkay Water Solutions.
  • Zurn and Elkay will also provide our customers the capability to advance their ESG initiatives while reducing their overall initial and operating costs while providing a safe, clean environment for students, patients, patrons, and people within the public and private spaces they operate.
  • The combination leads to an estimated $50M of cost synergies by 2025, with ~$25M realized in year one; driven by procurement, business efficiencies, cross-marketing and our combined best-in-class rep network.
  • Transaction reduces net debt leverage to ~1.0x by end of 2022.
  • Zurn Water Solutions board plans to increase the quarterly cash dividend to $0.07/share after transaction closure.
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q3.
