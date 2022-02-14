Volta expands fast-charging target in Walgreens deal

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) announced the expansion of its collaboration with Walgreens to target installing 1,000 DC fast charging stalls at over 500 Walgreens throughout the U.S.

Volta began working with Walgreens in 2019 and currently has stations across 49 of its stores.

The company noted that Walgreens is an ideal match for faster forms of Volta charging given the average time a Walgreens shopper typically spends in-store,.

"Volta's intelligent charging network is built around understanding and anticipating consumer behavior. The next phase of our work with Walgreens will provide people with a quick, convenient, and meaningful charge that is tailored to their shopping experience while bringing us another step closer to a clean energy future," stated Volta CEO Scott Mercer.

Shares of Volta (VLTA) fell 1.00% in Monday premarket trading to $4.95 vs. the 52-week trading range of $4.04 to $16.61.

