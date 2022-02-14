nLIGHT acquires Austrian-based process monitoring firm

Feb. 14, 2022 7:41 AM ETnLIGHT, Inc. (LASR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) stated Monday that the company has acquired the assets of plasmo Industrietechnik GmbH.
  • plasmo Industrietechnik is a Austrian-based provider of automated quality assurance and diagnostic solutions primarily for the welding and additive manufacturing markets.
  • "Combining lasers with Plasmo’s real-time process monitoring solutions provide customers with a significant advantage as they develop, qualify and produce increasingly complex laser-printed or welded parts, particularly for high volume electric vehicle production," said Jake Bell, general manager for industrial lasers.
  • Earlier (Jan. 19): Joseph Corso is the new finance chief at nLIGHT
