nLIGHT acquires Austrian-based process monitoring firm
Feb. 14, 2022 7:41 AM ETnLIGHT, Inc. (LASR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) stated Monday that the company has acquired the assets of plasmo Industrietechnik GmbH.
- plasmo Industrietechnik is a Austrian-based provider of automated quality assurance and diagnostic solutions primarily for the welding and additive manufacturing markets.
- "Combining lasers with Plasmo’s real-time process monitoring solutions provide customers with a significant advantage as they develop, qualify and produce increasingly complex laser-printed or welded parts, particularly for high volume electric vehicle production," said Jake Bell, general manager for industrial lasers.
