Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners is pressing Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) to spin off its coal business into a new company with a dual class shareholding structure, saying the move would turn the company from a "disliked stock" into a top pick for investors targeting sustainability, Financial Times reports.

The hedge fund wants Glencore to create a separate coal company with A and B shares, with Glencore retaining the "A" shares, giving it control of the demerged company and marketing rights to all its coal, while spinning off and listing the "B'' shares, according to the report, which cites a letter sent by Bluebell to the company.

Bluebell believes the new structure would allow Glencore to keep full governance control and follow its strategy of responsibly running down coal assets, while also cutting the company's coal exposure to a minimum and help reduce the stock's discount compared to peers that have exited coal.

A spinoff would let Glencore exercise responsible stewardship while separating coal in the interests of shareholders, Bluebell reportedly said.

Glencore will issue is earnings report later this week; the miner has reported its operations performed largely in line with guidance last year.