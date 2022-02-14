Ascend Wellness names Frank Perullo as new president
Feb. 14, 2022 7:46 AM ETAscend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH) has promoted the company's co-founder and chief strategy officer Frank Perullo to the role of president.
- "Frank and I have worked together for many years. We founded AWH in 2018, building it into the company it is today. I can't think of a better person to step into the President role than Frank, as we further develop our canopy, brand portfolio, and retail footprint in 2022 and beyond," said CEO Abner Kurtin.
