Ascend Wellness names Frank Perullo as new president

Feb. 14, 2022 7:46 AM ETAscend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH) has promoted the company's co-founder and chief strategy officer Frank Perullo to the role of president.
  • "Frank and I have worked together for many years. We founded AWH in 2018, building it into the company it is today. I can't think of a better person to step into the President role than Frank, as we further develop our canopy, brand portfolio, and retail footprint in 2022 and beyond," said CEO Abner Kurtin.
  • Earlier (Jan. 14): Ascend Wellness files lawsuit against MedMen seeking injunctive relief
