Zurn Water Solutions, Elkay Manufacturing to combine in an all-stock transaction
Feb. 14, 2022 7:48 AM ETZurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) stock is rising 3% premarket on Monday after the firm and Elkay Manufacturing Company to combine the businesses in an all-stock transaction.
- The transformational combination of two leaders in sustainable water solutions for health, human safety and the environment; advances Environmental, Social and Governance and sustainability mission.
- Further it accelerates growth opportunities by pairing two iconic brands with complementary products leveraging the Zurn Business System and significantly expands size, scale and addressable market.
- Pursuant to the closure, Zurn Water Solutions shareholders will own approximately 71% and Elkay shareholders will own approximately 29% of the combined and newly named company – Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation.
- Under the terms, Elkay shareholders will receive up to 52.5M shares of Zurn Water Solutions, which results in, Elkay shareholders owning approximately 29% in the combined company.
- The deal clears path to driving $50M in run-rate cost synergies.
- On closure, the deal is positioned to deliver superior shareholder value coupled with a strong balance sheet - planned increase in Zurn quarterly cash dividend.
- The combined company will continue to be led by the existing Zurn Water Solutions board with the addition of two new directors who currently serve on the Elkay board.
- The combined company will continue to trade under the ticker "ZWS"; to be headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will continue to maintain a presence in the Chicago area where Elkay is headquartered.
- The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
- Conference call to discuss transaction today at 8:30 a.m. ET.