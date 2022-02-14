Pfizer granted regulatory nod for COVID-19 pill in China

Chinese health authorities announced that they granted conditional approval for the COVID-19 pill developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), making it the first oral drug specifically authorized to treat the disease in the country.

The National Medical Products Administration said on Saturday that the pill commercially known as PAXLOVID is approved for the treatment of adults who have mild to moderate COVID-19 and a high risk of progressing to severe disease, according to Reuters.

"This is an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19," a Pfizer representative said without giving details on a potential deal for supplies.

China has managed to control the pandemic over the past year with a strict policy, keeping the daily number of symptomatic cases below 250 and sometimes less than 10.

PAXLOVID, a combination of the protease inhibitor nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets, was found to have an 89% reduction of the risk of hospitalization or death due to COVID-19 in at-risk adults compared to placebo in late-stage trials.

Last December, the FDA authorized PAXLOVID for use in those aged 12 years above for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19.