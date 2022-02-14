DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is planning to raise fees charged on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) restaurants that are slow to prepare orders while agreeing to lower its base commission rate for delivery to 11.6% vs a prior rate of 15.5%, according to documents seen by The Wall Street Journal.

The rate and policy changes are anticipated to go into effect next year. DoorDash also negotiated that each individual McDonald’s store will cover the cost of refunds caused by restaurant mistakes.

Restaurant chains like McDonald's (MCD) are facing a delicate balancing act of trying to negotiate lower commission rates possible even as delivery becomes a bigger part of their overall sales tallies. At the same time, labor shortages have contributed to slow preparation times and an increase in order mistakes.

The commission rate on DoorDash (DASH) DashPass-subscriber orders that make drivers wait more than seven minutes for an order to be ready can be as high as 20.1% under the new commission system that is slated to begin in 2023.

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) fell 2.12% in premarket trading to $93.00. McDonald's (MCD) peeled off 0.78%.

