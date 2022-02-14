Probe Metals to raise C$15M in bought deal private placement

Feb. 14, 2022 7:56 AM ETProbe Metals Inc. (PROBF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Probe Metals (OTCQB:PROBF) has entered into C$15M bought deal financing with the syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity.
  • Total of 4.84M flow-through units are offered at the price of C$3.10 each. In addition, the underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 726K units.
  • To note, each unit will comprise of 1 common share and 0.5 of share purchase warrant, the whole of which exercisable at C$2.40 per share.
  • The company said gross proceeds of the offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" and exploration in Quebec before the end of this year.
  • Closing of the transaction is expected on March 8, 2022.
