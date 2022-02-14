UBS analyst Brian Meredith upgrades insurers Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to Buy and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Neutral as he sees good news already priced into Progressive's stock and Allstate's personal auto rate increases starting to offset its loss trend.

For Allstate (ALL), Meredith sees a scenario similar to 2015-2016, where the insurer's margins came under pressure in 2015 due to elevated severity. As its underlying personal auto margins began to improve Y/Y in Q3 2016, Allstate's consensus EPS moved higher and "valuation re-rated higher that led to significant share price outperformance. We believe shares should see a similar cadence as margins potentially inflect" in Q2/Q3 2022, "if not earlier," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

He lifted price target to $149 from $126; increased 2022 EPS estimate to $10.62 from $10.15, 2023 EPS estimate to $13.45 from $13.00 and 2024 EPS estimate to $15.40 from $14.72.

Allstate (ALL) shares gain 0.6% in premarket trading.

For Progressive (PGR), Meredith sees margin improvement already reflected in its shares. "Shares of PGR are currently trading at 17.0x our 2023 EPS estimate, well above the historical averages and near historical highs," he wrote. Due to the share's elevated valuation and limited upside to UBS's EPS estimate, "PGR's shares appear fully valued," he said.

The analyst increased Progressive's (PGR) price target to $114 from $106. He also raised EPS estimates — 2022 to $5.05 from $4.99, 2023 to $625 from $6.07, and 2024 to $7.10 from $6.80.

Quant rating ranks Progressive Neutral, as does its other P&C competitors as seen in the peers comparison tab.

