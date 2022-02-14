NTG Clarity Networks receives 5 POs and 2 contract additions for an estimated value of C$1.22M
Feb. 14, 2022 8:00 AM ETNTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NYWKF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NTG Clarity Networks (OTCPK:NYWKF) has received 5 purchase orders (POs) from three existing and one new customer in the Middle East.
- A PO worth C$277K to provide RND changes to companies installed software product for an existing customer in the telecom sector in the Middle East. The work starts immediately and is expected to be completed in 4 months.
- 2 POs worth C$51K to provide professional services to an existing customer in the telecom sector in the Middle East.
- A PO worth C$21K to provide software license and support services to a new customer in IT Infrastructure and Cloud Computing.
- A PO worth C$58K to provide a technical resource to a multinational system integrator.
- The company also received 2 one-year contract extensions; to provide technical resources to existing telecom customers in Canada worth ~C$389K and ~C$430K worth for the placement of 8 extra resources for one year for a customer in the financial sector in the Middle East.