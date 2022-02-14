Callaway Golf is a top stock pick at Stephens

Stephens upgraded Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to an Overweight rating on Monday after having the athletic apparel stock slotted at Neutral.

The firm called Callaway Golf (ELY) a top pick as it noted golf was seeing strong participation trends even before the pandemic and maintained that ELY is well positioned to benefit this year.

Analyst Daniel Imbro's breakdown on ELY: "We believe that Callaway has a number of catalysts ahead of it, with an analyst day upcoming in 2Q, an improving supply chain, and Topgolf traffic improving through 1Q. We believe that management’s guidance (calling for continued growth in golf equipment, apparel, and Topgolf) should dispel concerns around a slowing golf backdrop."

Stephens assigned a price target of $45 to Callaway Golf (ELY) to rep more than 90% upside potential for the stock.

Shares of ELY rose 0.52% in premarket trading to $23.04 vs. the 52-week trading range of $21.83 to $37.75.