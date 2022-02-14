Avicanna and Tetra Bio-Pharma enter into a strategic partnership
Feb. 14, 2022 8:10 AM ETAvicanna Inc. (AVCNF), TBPMFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Avicanna (OTCQX:AVCNF) announced the execution of a non-binding term sheet with Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) to evaluate the potential of a strategic partnership for cannabinoid- pharmaceutical products.
- Per the terms, the two companies are set to collaborate in the registration and commercialization of Tetra’s (OTCQB:TBPMF) various prescription products through Avicanna (OTCQX:AVCNF) channels in Latin/South America. And Avicanna will deliver its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for Tetra’s pharmaceutical pipeline.
- Additionally, the companies will jointly develop and support the advancement of Avicanna’s pharmaceutical pipeline targeting the regulatory agencies in Canada and the U.S.
- “Tetra will need multiple reliable sources of API, like Avicanna’s, to support QIXLEEF™ operations leading to its successful marketing authorization,” Chief Commercial Officer at Tetra, Steeve Neron, remarked.
- Tetra (OTCQB:TBPMF) is advancing its QIXLEEF in two FDA-cleared clinical trials. Last March, the company announced the regulatory clearance in the U.S. to begin its QIXLEEF Reborn1 clinical trial in cancer patients with breakthrough pain.