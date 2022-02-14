Tyson Foods falls after Barclays turns cautious on upside potential

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) fell in early trading on Monday after Barclays downgraded the meat stock to an Equal Weight rating after having it slotted at Overweight.

Analyst Benjamin Theurer and team said they see limited upside potential for Tyson despite the strong results reported last week, which helped lift shares by more than 11% for the week.

"Another strong beef quarter and better-than-expected chicken and prepared foods results are currently priced in, in our view," read the Barclays breakdown.

Wall Street analyst ratings scorecard on Tyson Foods: 8 Buy-equivalent or higher ratings, 7 Hold-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.

Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) fell 1.43% in premarket action to $96.59 vs. the 52-week trading range of $64.80 to $100.72.

