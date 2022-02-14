NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) agrees to sell its 7.8M-barrel storage terminal in Nova Scotia to EverWind Fuels for $60M.

The company said the sale is "another step in our strategic plan to continue optimizing our business, building our financial flexibility and strengthening our balance sheet."

NuStar also reiterates its guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA of $700M-$750M, and says it expects to spend $130M-$150M on strategic capital.

Citing valuation as well as prospects for muted growth and modest free cash flow after distribution, Wells Fargo recently downgraded NuStar shares.