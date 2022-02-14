DigitalBridge stock edges lower as JPM initiates with Underweight on 'complicated' capital structure
Feb. 14, 2022 8:21 AM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) shares slip by nearly 2% in pre-market trading after J.P. Morgan initiated the REIT with an Underweight rating.
- "While we like management and the company's strategy, DBRG's capital structure is highly complicated," JPM wrote in a note to clients Monday.
- Applied a $7 price target on DBRG, implying 7% downside from Friday's close.
- Meanwhile, JPM's Underweight rating disagreed with the Strong Buy Wall Street Analyst Rating (5 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 1 Hold) and the Hold Quant Rating.
- In January, DigitalBridge's DataBank agreed to buy four data centers in Houston, Texas.