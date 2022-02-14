DigitalBridge stock edges lower as JPM initiates with Underweight on 'complicated' capital structure

Feb. 14, 2022 8:21 AM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) shares slip by nearly 2% in pre-market trading after J.P. Morgan initiated the REIT with an Underweight rating.
  • "While we like management and the company's strategy, DBRG's capital structure is highly complicated," JPM wrote in a note to clients Monday.
  • Applied a $7 price target on DBRG, implying 7% downside from Friday's close.
  • Meanwhile, JPM's Underweight rating disagreed with the Strong Buy Wall Street Analyst Rating (5 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 1 Hold) and the Hold Quant Rating.
  • In January, DigitalBridge's DataBank agreed to buy four data centers in Houston, Texas.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.