NFI nabs contract from New York's MTA for 60 zero-emission, battery-electric buses
Feb. 14, 2022
- NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) subsidiary New Flyer of America received a new contract from the New York City Transit Authority for 60 battery-electric, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses.
- The order is supported by Federal Transit Administration funds and advances NYCT’s goal to reduce New York City’s carbon footprint through sustainable public transportation.
- The order is besides the 15 battery-electric buses previously delivered to NYCT by New Flyer.
- The NYCT and the MTA Bus Company comprise the largest transit agency in North America.
- New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric bus features a new lightweight electric traction drive system, provides up to 90% energy recovery.