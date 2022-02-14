NFI nabs contract from New York's MTA for 60 zero-emission, battery-electric buses

Feb. 14, 2022 8:29 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) subsidiary New Flyer of America received a new contract from the New York City Transit Authority for 60 battery-electric, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses.
  • The order is supported by Federal Transit Administration funds and advances NYCT’s goal to reduce New York City’s carbon footprint through sustainable public transportation.
  • The order is besides the 15 battery-electric buses previously delivered to NYCT by New Flyer.
  • The NYCT and the MTA Bus Company comprise the largest transit agency in North America.
  • New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric bus features a new lightweight electric traction drive system, provides up to 90% energy recovery.
