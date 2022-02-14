Resolute Forest to acquire Louisiana-Pacific's 50% equity interest in two JV's; buys Boralex Senneterre biomass power plant
Feb. 14, 2022 8:29 AM ETResolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP), LPX, BRLXFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) announced two separate transactions to grow and improve the competitiveness of its wood products business.
- Resolute reached an agreement with Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to acquire the latter's 50% equity interest in two joint ventures that produce I-joists in the Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec for $50M.
- Resolute-LP Engineered Wood Larouche Inc. and Resolute-LP Engineered Wood St-Prime Limited Partnership are located in Larouche and Saint-Prime, respectively, and are equity method investments in which Resolute has a 50% interest in each entity.
- Resolute operates the facilities and its joint-venture partner, Louisiana-Pacific, sells the products.
- Resolute will enter into agreements with Louisiana-Pacific to continue to serve as the exclusive distributor of the engineered wood products manufactured at the two operations.
- The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
- Resolute intends to pay for the purchases with cash on hand.
- In a separate transaction, Resolute also announced an agreement signed on February 11 with Boralex (
BRLXF) for the purchase of a cogeneration facility in Senneterre, Quebec.
- Shares of RFP are down 0.3% PM.