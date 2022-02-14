Telesat enters into major satellite capacity deal with Anuvu
Feb. 14, 2022 8:30 AM ETTelesat Corporation (TSAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) has entered into a major satellite capacity deal with Anuvu, a full service platform which offers both content and connectivity for the worldwide airline industry.
- Under the deal, Anuvu will add ~10 gigabits of Ka-band capacity from Telesat starting next month; adding to its existing global multi-band capacity on 54 satellites from 11 satellite operators around the world.
- This will mark the largest acquisition so far in Anuvu's Bridge to LEO strategy, enabling customers to begin using terminals and capacity that are forward-compatible with the Telesat Lightspeed LEO network.