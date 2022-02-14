Cidara announces FDA acceptance of its request to study the flu candidate

Feb. 14, 2022 8:31 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is trading ~3% higher in the pre-market on Monday after the company announced that the FDA accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the lead flu drug-Fc conjugate (DFC), CD388.
  • Designed based on the company’s Cloudbreak platform, CD388 is undergoing studies for the protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza in a single seasonal dose.
  • “Receiving this clearance to advance CD388 into the clinic represents an important milestone for Cidara and our Cloudbreak platform,” Cidara (CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein remarked.
  • The Phase 1 trial for the candidate is expected to begin before the end of the current quarter targeting healthy volunteers.
  • Following a partnership with Janssen Pharmaceuticals of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Cidara (CDTX) is responsible for the development and manufacturing of CD388 into the clinic and through Phase 2a development.
  • Janssen will fund the Phase 1-related development costs and lead the late-stage development, production, registration, and global commercialization.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.