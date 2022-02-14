Cidara announces FDA acceptance of its request to study the flu candidate
Feb. 14, 2022 8:31 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is trading ~3% higher in the pre-market on Monday after the company announced that the FDA accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the lead flu drug-Fc conjugate (DFC), CD388.
- Designed based on the company’s Cloudbreak platform, CD388 is undergoing studies for the protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza in a single seasonal dose.
- “Receiving this clearance to advance CD388 into the clinic represents an important milestone for Cidara and our Cloudbreak platform,” Cidara (CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein remarked.
- The Phase 1 trial for the candidate is expected to begin before the end of the current quarter targeting healthy volunteers.
- Following a partnership with Janssen Pharmaceuticals of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Cidara (CDTX) is responsible for the development and manufacturing of CD388 into the clinic and through Phase 2a development.
- Janssen will fund the Phase 1-related development costs and lead the late-stage development, production, registration, and global commercialization.