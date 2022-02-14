Highland Copper Company names new CFO

Feb. 14, 2022 8:34 AM ETHighland Copper Company Inc. (HDRSF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Highland Copper Company (OTCQB:HDRSF) has named Barry O’Shea, CPA, as the company's new chief financial officer, effective immediately.
  • O’Shea will replace Alain Krushnisky, who is stepping down from the role to devote more time in his role as CFO of other reporting issuers.
  • Most recently, O’Shea served as CFO of Fiore Gold until its recent acquisition by Calibre Mining. Previously, he spent eight years with New Gold.
  • Highland Copper expects to have the updated study finalised on Copperwood project in Michigan, including the development schedule for the Q2 2022.
