Highland Copper Company names new CFO
Feb. 14, 2022 8:34 AM ETHighland Copper Company Inc. (HDRSF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Highland Copper Company (OTCQB:HDRSF) has named Barry O’Shea, CPA, as the company's new chief financial officer, effective immediately.
- O’Shea will replace Alain Krushnisky, who is stepping down from the role to devote more time in his role as CFO of other reporting issuers.
- Most recently, O’Shea served as CFO of Fiore Gold until its recent acquisition by Calibre Mining. Previously, he spent eight years with New Gold.
- Highland Copper expects to have the updated study finalised on Copperwood project in Michigan, including the development schedule for the Q2 2022.