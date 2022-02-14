Cornerstone Building Brands jumps after CD&R confirms $24.65/share bid

Feb. 14, 2022 8:35 AM ETCornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cornerstone Building Products (NYSE:CNR) surged 23% after private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice made a non-binding "best and final" proposal to buy the remainder of the company is doesn't already own for $24.65/share.
  • CD&R made the offer in a letter to the special committee of Cornerstone Building's board on Sunday, according to a a 13D/A filing. CD&R is currently the beneficial owner of approximately 49% of the company’s outstanding shares, according to a statement.
  • The filing confirms a Bloomberg report from last week that CNR was evaluating making an offer to buy the remainder of the company it doesn't already own. The $24.65/share offer represents a 44% premium to CNR's share price on Feb. 9, the day before the Bloomberg repot hit.
  • CNR was created in 2019 through the merger between NCI Building Systems and Ply Gem Building Products. NCI and Ply Gem announced an all stock deal in July 2018.
  • Centerview Partners serving as financial advisor to the Special Committee.
  • Cornerstone Buildings is scheduled to report Q4 results on Feb. 21.
