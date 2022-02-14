Whitecap resources provides year-end reserve report - PDP up 53%
Feb. 14, 2022 8:41 AM ETSPGYFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) provided a year-end reserve update ahead of market open, showing a 53% increase in proved developed producing reserves "PDP."
- The Company replaced 372% of production during the year, and controls 7.3 years of reserves on a PDP basis; 17.6 years on a "proved plus probable" basis.
- Reserve increases came on the back of several strategic acquisitions in 2021, including three transactions announced in Alberta and Saskatchewan in December of last year.
- Whitecap is up 78% from a year ago, as oil and gas prices have driven outperformance across the Canadian energy sector; Whitecap is set to report year-end results Thursday, February 24th.