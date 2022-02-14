CECO Environmental receives order for exhaust solutions

Feb. 14, 2022 8:41 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) has been selected to provide advanced exhaust solutions for a new clean energy, gas turbine power plant in New South Wales, Australia.
  • As part of the order, Thermal Acoustics Business Unit's Aarding branded solutions will deliver two customer-designed exhaust systems for the plant.
  • Aarding's gas turbine exhaust systems will enable the plant to meet or exceed the strict noise abatement requirements of the Australian government.
  • The power plant is designed as an alternative cleaner power generator, using natural gas as the primary source. The existing coal plant will be retired once the new 660MW open-cycle plant begins commercial production in Dec. 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.