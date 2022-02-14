CECO Environmental receives order for exhaust solutions
Feb. 14, 2022 8:41 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) has been selected to provide advanced exhaust solutions for a new clean energy, gas turbine power plant in New South Wales, Australia.
- As part of the order, Thermal Acoustics Business Unit's Aarding branded solutions will deliver two customer-designed exhaust systems for the plant.
- Aarding's gas turbine exhaust systems will enable the plant to meet or exceed the strict noise abatement requirements of the Australian government.
- The power plant is designed as an alternative cleaner power generator, using natural gas as the primary source. The existing coal plant will be retired once the new 660MW open-cycle plant begins commercial production in Dec. 2023.