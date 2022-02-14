SPAC Ceres Acquisition enters into non-binding LOI with Maritime Launch Services
Feb. 14, 2022 8:42 AM ETCeres Acquisition Corp. (CERAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SPAC Ceres Acquisition (OTCQX:CERAF) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Maritime Launch Services to combine with MLS as its qualifying transaction.
- Maritime Launch is a commercial aerospace company based in Nova Scotia.
- Under the terms, MLS’ shareholders would exchange their shares in MLS for Ceres common shares.
- Maritime Launch is poised to accelerate the global launch market by offering its clients the largest range of launch inclinations on the continent coupled with a technically mature and reliable launch vehicle capable of carrying 5 tons of cargo to low earth orbit.
- The parties are continuing to negotiate the transaction terms and there can be no assurance that binding definitive agreements will be reached.
- Special meeting is scheduled to be conducted on Feb.23 for stockholders to approve the deal.