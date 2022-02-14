Shake Shack lands on Wedbush's best ideas list

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is on watch after Wedbush Securities added the stock to its Wedbush Best Ideas List.

The firm said it sees a better short-term setup for SHAK than the market is giving the stock credit for and has an unchanged view on the long-term growth opportunity.

"We believe current expectations do not bake in a post-Omicron recovery resembling pre-Omicron Q4's trendline. Given the industry-wide normalization we’ve observed in recent weeks, SHAK’s current trends (ex. weather) could point to a very positive trajectory, which could refocus investors’ attention on the fact that SHAK is among the most compelling reopening plays within the publicly traded restaurants universe. We also view management's openness regarding an earlier-than-usual incremental price increase in 2022 as a signal of willingness to address inflationary headwinds."

The firm assigned a discounted cash flow price target of $118 on SHAK vs. the average analyst price target of $86.17 and 52-week trading range of $58.19 and $130.00.