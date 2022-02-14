SurgePays passes 50,000 mobile broadbrand subscribers

Feb. 14, 2022 8:46 AM ETSurgepays Inc. (SURG), SURGWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) continued growth in its mobile broadband subscriber business SurgePhone Wireless, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary.
  • The hyper-growth skew will continue, considering there are 1,500 activations on some days, which equates to 3% growth in a 24-hour period. It also appears that the Co. will reach the target of 0.2M subscriber activations well ahead of schedule in 2022.
  • “50,000 subscribers is a great milestone and it has been my experience that hitting the next 50,000 is much easier and much faster. We are no longer burning capital month over month, but we are pouring money back into growth to continue this trajectory,” said Chairman and CEO Brian Cox.
  • SURG shares +8.08% premarket to $3.59.
