Ahead of an investor event scheduled for today, 3M (NYSE:MMM) issues FY 2022 guidance for sales growth of 1-4%, which implies total sales of $35.71B-36.77B, in line with $36.73B analyst consensus estimate, and earnings of $10.15-10.65/share, in line with $10.39 consensus; shares +0.2% pre-market.

The company said its outlook includes an anticipated decline in COVID-related face mask sales, resulting in a headwind to organic growth of two percentage points and EPS of $0.45.

3M also said it will spend $1B over 20 years to improve its environmental impact, including $165M to improve water quality and reduce water use at its manufacturing facility in Cottage Grove, Minn.

3M also guides for full-year operating cash flow of $7.3B-7.9B, contributing to 90-100% free cash flow conversion, compared with $7.5B in 2021.

"During today's event, the company will emphasize its fundamental strengths - technology, manufacturing, global capabilities and brand - which are leveraged across businesses to deliver differentiated value," 3M says.

Last week, 3M bumped up its quarterly dividend by a penny, to $1.49 from $1.48.