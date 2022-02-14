Knightscope partners with Allied Universal to provide security robots to US customers

  • Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) partnered with Allied Universal, a global security and facility services firm, to provide Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to the company's U.S. customers to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety.
  • Allied Universal Technology Services, a division of Allied Universal, will offer KSCP’s technologies for deployment in the U.S. effective immediately.
  • The partnership utilizes the company’s security professionals to mitigate risks by monitoring alerts and responding to threats reported by ASRs to reduce monetary and non-monetary costs to customers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.