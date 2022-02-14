Knightscope partners with Allied Universal to provide security robots to US customers
Feb. 14, 2022 8:46 AM ETKnightscope, Inc. (KSCP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) partnered with Allied Universal, a global security and facility services firm, to provide Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to the company's U.S. customers to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety.
- Allied Universal Technology Services, a division of Allied Universal, will offer KSCP’s technologies for deployment in the U.S. effective immediately.
- The partnership utilizes the company’s security professionals to mitigate risks by monitoring alerts and responding to threats reported by ASRs to reduce monetary and non-monetary costs to customers.