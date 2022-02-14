Trinity Biotech wins WHO approval for HIV screening test
Feb. 14, 2022 8:48 AM ETTrinity Biotech plc (TRIB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) announced on Monday that the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved its new HIV screening product, TrinScreen HIV.
- In Africa, Trinity Biotech (TRIB) has led the market for HIV confirmatory tests for many years, and the company has designed TrinScreen HIV, specifically for the screening market. TrinScreen HIV is designed to generate the results in less than 12 minutes from a single stick drop of blood.
- With an estimated size of more than $150M, the screening market is expected to be larger than that for confirmatory tests, Trinity Biotech (TRIB) said.
- “We have already earned a strong reputation in the HIV testing market in Africa with our HIV confirmatory test, Uni-Gold HIV. We believe that with TrinScreen HIV, we are ideally positioned to take a significant share of the HIV screening market in Africa,” CEO Ronan O’Caoimh remarked.
- The company expects to manufacture TrinScreen HIV at its production site in Bray, Ireland.
- The WHO nod for the test has come less than a year from the submission of the final dossier for approval.