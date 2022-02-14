Apollo Global funds to buy majority stake in packaging manufacturer Novolex
Feb. 14, 2022 8:48 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), CGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) funds on Monday agreed to acquire a majority stake in packaging manufacturer Novolex from funds managed by Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).
- Carlyle (CG) will retain a minority stake in Novolex.
- Novolex is comprised of more than 10,000 employee families worldwide and operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two plastic recycling facilities.
- Thanks to the partnership, Novolex expects to strengthen its leadership position by expanding its blue-chip customer relationships through a shared commitment to sustainability and product innovation.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
