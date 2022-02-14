Peloton Interactive falls after CEO downplays M&A potential

Feb. 14, 2022 8:58 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments

Peloton Pauses Production Of Its Bike As Demand Decreases

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) traded lower in early Monday action after new CEO Barry McCarthy told Financial Times the company is planning to seize a long-term growth opportunity and indicated there are no plans in motion to sell the company. McCarthy indicated that the strategy in place for Peloton is to focus on growth by doubling down on content and expanding to new countries while it also expands the product portfolio.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) rallied last week following the company's earnings reports, some positive comments from analysts covering the stock and more M&A speculation. Peloton management also indicated that the company would be more judicious with its spending plans this year, which satisfied some investors.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 1.35% in premarket trading on Monday to $34.23 following the FT article.

