Bakkt signs up Valliance Bank for its crypto connect platform
Feb. 14, 2022 9:00 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Valliance Bank will use Bakkt Holdings' (NYSE:BKKT) crypto connect solution to give the bank's customers access to bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) through Valliance's mobile app.
- Bakkt (BKKT) says says several participating banks have joined its crypto connect solution, which is expected to launch in Q2 2022. Through the platform, banks and other partners entrust Bakkt with custody and transaction responsibilities.
- Bakkt (BKKT) shares fall 0.7% in premarket trading Monday morning. Ether (ETH-USD) slips 0.1% to $2.94K, while bitcoin (BTC-USD) edges up 0.1% over the past 24 hours to ~$42.6K.
- Earlier this year, SA's Quant rating flagged Bakkt (BKKT) for danger of performing poorly.