Fed's Bullard wants to 'front-load' rate hikes to get inflation under control

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Monday that he would like the central bank to "front-load" its rate hikes to quickly remove accommodation and get inflation under control.

Speaking to CNBC, Bullard argued that the last four inflation reports have indicated that inflation was potentially "broadening" and "accelerating." The evidence included a report last week that showed consumer inflation had reached 7.5% -- its highest level in 40 years.

"This is a lot of inflation for the U.S. economy," Bullard said of the latest readings on price increases. "Our credibility is on the line."

Bullard added that he believes the central bank can take a more hawkish stance without disrupting markets or significantly hampering the economy.

The St. Louis Fed president contended that the central bank can afford to make aggressive rate hikes at this point because it still remains at an accommodative stance. He also noted that the strong economic landscape makes hikes less dangerous.

"We're only removing accommodation so it's still an accommodative policy as we go through these initial rate hikes. They're rather cheap actually given that unemployment is down at 4% and the economy is expected to grow, let's say, 3.5%-4% this year," he asserted.

Last week, Bullard roiled markets by revealing that he favored a half-point rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in March. He added that he would like to see interest rates increased by a full percentage point by July 1.