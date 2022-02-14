Cel-Sci GAAP EPS of -$0.20
Feb. 14, 2022 9:05 AM ETCEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cel-Sci press release (NYSE:CVM): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.20.
- As of December 31, 2021, the company had $37.1M in cash and cash equivalents.
- "Our current focus is in three primary areas, all of which are essential steps towards drug approval. First, we are assembling the clinical documentation required to obtain FDA approval of a Biologic Product License which will allow commercial marketing of Multikine, second, we are preparing and submitting our compelling data to peer review publications and third, on the production side, we are preparing the facility for FDA inspection as part of the Biologic Establishment License Application process. We look forward to providing updates on these essential steps as we reach milestones,” stated CEL-SCI CEO, Geert Kersten.