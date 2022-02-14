Amazon, Spotify said to evaluate bids for London-listed podcaster Audioboom
Feb. 14, 2022 9:05 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), AMZNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) are said to be considering possible bids for London-listed podcaster Audioboom.
- Amazon (AMZN) and Spotify (SPOT) have been evaluating bids in recent weeks and may decide on formal offers as soon as this month, according to a Sky News report. Audioboom has a market value of a more than GBP275M.
- An offer for Audioboom would likely come at a "significant" premium to Audioboom's Friday closing price of GBP17.60, the report said, citing City sources.
- Recall in November, Spotify agreed to acquire audiobook firm Findaway.
- Earlier this month, Spotify price target slashed at Wells Fargo after Q4 results, as margins weaken.