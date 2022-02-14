Coherus Biosciences announces new employment inducement grants
Feb. 14, 2022 9:06 AM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has announced the compensation committee has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 236,500 shares of the common stock of the Co. to newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $12.44.
- One Vice President level executive was granted options to purchase 45K shares; and 11 additional non-officer employees were granted options to purchase an aggregate of 191.5K shares.
- The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Co.’s board of directors in June 2016.