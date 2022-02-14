Bank of America offers new feature to let ecommerce customers pay from bank account

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on Monday launched "Pay by Bank" to allow ecommerce customers to pay directly from their bank account.
  • Introduced in conjunction with Banked Ltd., this new payment solution makes online checkout a simpler process since it does not require credit or debit card details, the bank said.
  • The feature is currently available in the United Kingdom, the bank noted. Subsequent roll-outs will occur in other countries and regions in the near future.
