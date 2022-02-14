Roblox shares hold steady as BofA sets buy rating on metaverse potential
Feb. 14, 2022 9:10 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares were basically unchanged, Monday, after Bank of America Securities analyst Omar Dessouky reinstated coverage of the social-gaming company with a buy rating and $84-a-share price target.
- Dessouky called Roblox (RBLX) a "category leader" in the Metaverse saying that the company "is concretely demonstrating for consumers, developers and merchants what the term means."
- "Roblox has no 'old media' businesses to cannibalize," Dessouky said, adding that the company "invests 100% of its resources" in Metaverse technologies and services.
- Dessouky added that Roblox (RBLX) has a solid base of more than 3,300 paid developers, 3 million creators and "hundreds of well-known brand partners" that are building Metaverse strategies on the Roblox platform.
- In the latest report from NPD Group, traditional videogame sales in January declined for the third-straight month.