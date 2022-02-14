FIS acquires fintech firm Payrix; terms undisclosed

  • FIS (NYSE:FIS) has acquired Atlanta-based fintech company Payrix for an undisclosed sum.
  • Payrix was acquired from an investor group, led by Blue Star Innovation Partners and Providence Strategic Growth. The acquisition is not expected to be material to FIS' financial results to be announced on Feb. 15.
  • Founded in 2015, Payrix enables SaaS-based platforms to embed payments and financial technology into their offerings to enhance the payments experience for small- and medium- sized businesses (SMBs).
  • The deal enhances FIS' embedded payments strategy. The company will combine its portfolio of banking and payments assets with Payrix's advanced embedded payments solutions to create new and differentiated experiences for any size business.
