China Xiangtai Food to purchase Bitcoin miners for ~$13M
Feb. 14, 2022 9:15 AM ETChina Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN), through its U.S. unit SonicHash, entered into sales and purchase agreements with 2 global Bitcoin mining hardware suppliers to purchase 2200 Bitcoin miners for ~$13M.
- The new miners have hash rates of 92 and 98 TH/s and are expected to ramp up the total hash rate of PLIN's miner fleet by over 209 PH/s.
- The newly purchased 2200 miners are expected to be delivered to PLIN's mining facility site in the U.S. by Apr. 30.
- Upon delivery, PLIN's mining operation is expected to consist of 3.6K Bitcoin miners producing ~341.2 PH/s when operating at full capacity.
- PLIN expects to generate ~$21.5M in revenue and $13.5M in cash contribution margin in the next 12 months, based on Bitcoin’s average price at $43.6K/BTC over the past week.