MGm Resorts and IAC buy back MGM shares from Corvex

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) announced a plan to each purchase 4.5M shares of MGM Resorts' common stock from Corvex Management LP.

The share sale will go off at $45 per share, for a total aggregate amount of $405M, or $202.5M each.

Following the transaction, funds associated with Corvex will continue to own approximately 6.67M shares, or 1.5% of MGM's outstanding shares. For MGM Resorts (MGM), the share purchase will fall under its previously announced buyback plan.

"Today's announcement is a testament to the confidence we have in the long-term trajectory of our business and reflects the commitment we have to our capital allocation strategy, which includes returning cash to shareholders and maintaining a strong balance sheet," noted MGM Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Halkyard.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has now bought back about 11.5% of its outstanding shares.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) fell 0.31% in premarket action on Monday.