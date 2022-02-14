MGm Resorts and IAC buy back MGM shares from Corvex

Feb. 14, 2022 9:16 AM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), MGM, ANGIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Aerial view of Las Vegas

goncharovaia/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) announced a plan to each purchase 4.5M shares of MGM Resorts' common stock from Corvex Management LP.

The share sale will go off at $45 per share, for a total aggregate amount of $405M, or $202.5M each.

Following the transaction, funds associated with Corvex will continue to own approximately 6.67M shares, or 1.5% of MGM's outstanding shares. For MGM Resorts (MGM), the share purchase will fall under its previously announced buyback plan.

"Today's announcement is a testament to the confidence we have in the long-term trajectory of our business and reflects the commitment we have to our capital allocation strategy, which includes returning cash to shareholders and maintaining a strong balance sheet," noted MGM Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Halkyard.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has now bought back about 11.5% of its outstanding shares.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) fell 0.31% in premarket action on Monday.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.