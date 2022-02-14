Pfizer/ Biohaven announce late-stage migraine trial met main goals in Asia Pacific

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announced on Monday that rimegepant known as NURTEC ODT in the U.S. met co-primary endpoints in a late-stage trial for the first time in Asia Pacific.

According to topline data, the trial involving more than 1,400 adult patients met its co-primary endpoints of freedom from pain and freedom from the most bothersome migraine-associated symptom (MBS) at two hours from a single oral dose of the therapy.

The p values for both endpoints were 0.0001, and most bothersome symptoms included either nausea, phonophobia, or photophobia.

While a single 75mg dose of rimegepant led to significant relief of migraine symptoms with the return of normal function at two hours, the efficacy lasted up to 48 hours for many patients, according to the companies.

The safety and tolerability profile of rimegepant was in line with previous clinical findings for the candidate in the U.S.

Under its collaboration with Biohaven (BHVN), Pfizer (PFE) has ex-U.S. commercialization rights for rimegepant. The partners plan to present the detailed study results at future medical meetings.

In Q3 2021, net product revenue at Biohaven (BHVN) climbed over 600% YoY due to an improvement in sales volumes and net price realizations of NURTEC ODT.