Kelly Services jumps 10% on better than expected Q4 bottom line

  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Q4 shows revenue at $1.25B, missed consensus by $50M, with a 0.7% Y/Y rise over the last year.
  • Improving Y/Y revenues in the quarter reflect increasing customer demand compared to the COVID-19-impacted prior year period.
  • Earnings from operations in Q4 totaled $15.3M vs. $9.5M last year.
  • On an adjusted basis, earnings from operations were $19.4M vs. $13.9M last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.2%
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats consensus by $0.37.
  • "Our fourth-quarter results reflect that the economic recovery continues. While our revenue growth in the quarter was affected by talent supply, we are pleased with our ability to leverage growth into solid gross profit and earnings improvements," said Peter Quigley, president and CEO.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Revenue up 4.5-5.5% Y/Y. EBITDA margin of 50-70 basis points.
  • Company's cash dropped in Q4, find more details in company presentation.

